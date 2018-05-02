Robert “Mr. Bob” Emile Drude passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Husser, at the age of 82. He was born on Tuesday, July 2, 1935 in Ponchatoula. He was a resident of Husser. Robert was a devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Dairy Science and continued his graduate studies at Louisiana State University graduating with his masters plus 30 in Animal Nutrition. Robert also was an associate professor at Louisiana State University and Mississippi State. He served as a 4-H County Agent with the Extension Department. He was an incredible man who will be deeply missed. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria Baglio Drude; daughters and son-in-laws, Bobbette and Tye Davis, Sandy and Luke Varisco, Lisa Boudreaux and Gilbert Boudreaux, Jr., and Susan and Bill Brasher; brother, Don Gaude; sisters, Muriel Cassibry, Sandra Temento, Marlene Meunier, Eva Rose Dickson, and Barbara Hebert; half sister, Melvina Doss; grandchildren, Christopher Boudreaux and his wife Ashley, Michael Paul Boudreaux and his wife Ashleigh, Gilbert Paul Boudreaux, III and his fiancée Whitney Jenkins, Gregory Davis and his wife Gabrielle, Catherine Brasher, William Edward Brasher, Jr., Anna Brasher, and Sophie Varisco; and greatgrandchildren, Mais, Beth, Wyatt, Libby, Lila, John Michael, Blaise, Lane, Grace, and Ruth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Doris Gaude Drude; sister, Oresta Pevey; and granddaughter, Beth Marie Boudreaux. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 55720 Hwy 445, Husser, Louisiana 70442, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:00 am - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests masses in Mr. Robert’s “Mr. Bob” honor.