Robert Calvin McPherson, 71, a resident of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 29, 2018. He was a Christian of remarkable faith and many marvelous talents, which he shared in blessing the lives of everyone around him. Robert attended The Mission Church in Hammond and owned and managed Robert's Hair Salon for 49 years. A sergeant in the United States Army, he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Above all, Robert loved the Lord, and he served Him faithfully, not as much through words and speech as by quiet, humble deeds and immeasurable generosity to others. He lived his life with the understanding of Saint Paul's words, "And the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus." Among Robert's survivors are his loving wife Karen; his daughter Brittani Deogracias and her husband Brian; his son Joshua; his daughter Michelle Naquin; his grandchildren Bailey and Benjamin Deogracias; and his precious dog Buffy. A Celebration of Life service was held at The Mission Church in Hammond on Saturday, May 5, 2018.