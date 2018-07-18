Robert Frank Munch, Sr., a resident of Amite, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018. He was born September 13, 1947 in Algiers and was 70 years of age. He was an electrician most of his life and worked mostly for Rufus Tingle Construction in Mandeville. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Munch; son, Robert Frank Munch, Jr. and wife Katrina; daughter, Norma Jean Ploof and husband, Dennis; six grandchildren, Mindy Schexnaydre and husband, Josh, Matthew Kolb, J. J. Munch and wife, Lauren, Brittany Phares and husband, Wade, Whittney Munch and Laila Munch; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Schexnaydre and Hadleigh Munch; and his two sisters, Deborah Lee Munch and Deborah Ann Lyons. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Virginia Munch; and his brother, Jimmy Drachenberg. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.