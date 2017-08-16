Ronald Anthony Ardillo

Wed, 08/16/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Ronald Anthony Ardillo, a resident of Amite, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. He was born February 27, 1959 in Independence and was 58 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gale Gill Ardillo; daughters, Aaron Ariel Ardillo, and Brandi Lyn Ardillo; and sister, Lana Woodard. Preceded in death by his mother, Georgie Lazzell Bates Ardillo; father, Tony N. Ardillo; son, Brad Christopher Ardillo; half-brother, Bobby Snow; and his grandmother, Mamie Bates. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5 p.m. until Memorial Services at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017. Services conducted by Rev. Leonard McMichael. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

