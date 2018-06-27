Sammie L. “Sambo” Cutrer, 85, of Line Creek, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1932 in Amite County. He was the son of Sam D. and Beatrice Wilson Cutrer. He was a lifetime and longest male member of Line Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and nursery worker. Mr. Sambo was very instrumental in the construction of the church and fellowship hall and many other projects including overseeing and up keep of the church cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved riding motorcycles and was a charter member of the McComb Chapter M Goldwing Association. Mr. Sambo was very respected by the many that knew him, and, he was a man that believed in saying what he was thinking. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sammie L. Cutrer, Jr.; a granddaughter, Megan Gatlin; his brother, J.P. Cutrer and his sister, Virginia Bond. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa Dean Cutrer of Line Creek; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Douglas Crawford of Line Creek and Frances and Jamie Gatlin of Bogue Chitto; his daughter-in-law, Terri Kennedy Cutrer of Osyka; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Tyler and Alison Crawford, Chris and Dylea White, Rani and Douglas Glass, Kayla Cutrer, Gage and Hannah Gatlin, Eli and Hope Gatlin and Noah Gatlin; nine great-grandchildren, Emeree Crawford, Kaden Glass, Daltry Glass, Sawyer Glass, Riggins Glass, Colt Gatlin, Morgan Gatlin, Samantha Broyles and Rob Broyles and his brother-inlaw and sister-in-law, Jesse and Majel Dean of Line Creek. Visitation was held at Line Creek Baptist Church, Kentwood. Services were also held at Line Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Greer and Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial in the church cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Pallbearers were Tyler Crawford, Gage Gatlin, Eli Gatlin, Noah Gatlin, Douglas Glass, Chris White, Jim Bob Cutrer, Kaden Glass and Daltry Glass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Line Creek Baptist Church, 78659 LA 1053, Kentwood, LA 70444. Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com