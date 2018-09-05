Bonnie Jean Shirley, a native of Kentwood and resident of Denham Springs died at 6:48 a.m., Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Golden Age Nursing Home, at the age of 81. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, on Saturday, September 1, from 9:00 a.m. until the religious service at 11:00 a.m. Services were conducted by the Rev. Don Turner, First Baptist Church of Kentwood, interment followed at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Golden Age Nursing Home for the wonderful care extended to Bonnie. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.