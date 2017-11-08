Shirley McElveen, a resident of Independence passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. She was born December 27, 1930 in Independence and was 86 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richmond “R.E.” McElveen, Jr.; daughter, Karen McElveen; son, Loren McElveen and Stella; daughter, Aimee Millhouse and Jeffery; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Stabile Evans and Cody, Matthew McElveen and Shelly, Griffith Millhouse and Susie and Hayley McElveen and Joseph; six great grandchildren, Gavin, Chandler, Mylee, Ben, Grayson, and Lilly; and her sister, Marie Edwards. Preceded in death by her parents, Jacob Munchausen, Sr. and Anna Schroeder Munchausen; and infant brother, Jacob Munchausen, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2017. Services conducted by Bro. Mitch Williams. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. For an online guestbook, visit mckneelys.com