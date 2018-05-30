Stanley Brian Relan, a resident of Independence, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was born September 13, 1968 in Hammond and was 49 years of age. He was an U.S. Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Relan; daughters, Taylor Relan and Cierra Gonzales, and Macey Relan; sons, Jordan Relan, Corey Bertaut, Jr. and Dewayne Bertaut; two grandchildren, Kai and Kade Relan; brother, Gary Relan, Ricky Relan and wife Ginny, and Frankie Relan; sister, Debra Garon and husband, Mark, and his former spouse, Donna Relan. Preceded in death by his father, Charles Relan, Jr.; mother, Diane Mason; grandparents, Donis Henderson and Charles and Josie Relan; and his great grandmother, Elise Scarbrough. Visitation and religious services were held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, Saturday, May 26, 2018. Services conducted by Rev. Joseph Ricard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com