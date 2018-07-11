Thomas “Cotton” McCaa, was born on December 17, 1932 in Greenville, Mississippi and finally gained his Independence on July 4th, 2018. A true patriot, Thomas was a military man, serving his country for 28 years in the United States Air Force, decorated for his valor in the Vietnam War and serving around the world. He retired to the Greensburg area where he resided for 20+ years. Thomas is survived by his son, T.J. McCaa of La Quinta, California and a daughter from a previous marriage, Robbie Sue Abels of Kosciusko, Mississippi. He leaves behind two grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren. Thomas was a member of The Masonic Lodge #96 of St. Helena. Visitation was held at Day’s United Methodist Church, Greensburg, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 7. Services were conducted by Rev. Larry D. Robertson. Interment Day’s Cemetery, Greensburg. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com