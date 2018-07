Van Earl Ballard Sr., a resident of the Mount Nebo Community passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at St. Helena Parish Hospital in Greensburg. He was born August 28, 1924 in Amite and was 93 years of age. Visitation and religious services were held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Chesbrough.