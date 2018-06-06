Vincent Arnone, Sr., a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018. He was born April 28, 1940 in Hammond and was 78 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Selena Arnone; children, Vincent Arnone, Jr., Harvey Arnone, Pauline Franklin, Melissa Landry, Joseph Arnone, Joshua Shirah and Kacie Bennett; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his two sisters, Josie Ruffino and Catherine Arnone. Preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Lambert; son, Wayne Arnone; parents, Joe and Paulina Arnone and four brothers, Salvadore, Tony, Felix and Angelo Arnone. Visitation and memorial services were held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, on Friday, June 1, 2018. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.