Virginia Birch, a resident of Amite, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Southeast Regional Medical Center in Kentwood. She was born September 21, 1931 in Independence and was 86 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Holden; two sons, Charles Wayne Passman and Calvin Mike Adams; nine grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; sister, Audrey Williams; brother, Willie Severio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, John Davis Birch, Sr.; parents, Alton Severio and Azalee Hull; grandparents, Felder and Mary Rainey; sons, John Davis Birch, Jr., and Murry Ray Holden; brothers, Ray Severio and Jimmy Holden; and grandsons, Sidney Wayne Polezcek and Randall Wayne Birch. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017. Services conducted by Rev. Minton Wayne Miley. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite.