Virginia Earline Wickham, a resident of Brookhaven, MS, and formerly of Tangipahoa, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2017 at her home. She was born March 28, 1932 in Rose Hill, AL and was 85 years of age. She loved taking care of kids. She is survived by her five children, Beth DeLaughter, Brookhaven, MS; Robert “Bob” Wickham and wife, Marie, Holden, Jane Wickham, Kentwood, Kathryn Wickham, Kentwood, and Keith Wickham and wife, Stephanie, Ponchatoula; daughter in law, Keri Wickham, Amite; nine grandchildren, Chris DeLaughter and wife, Kayla, Jennifer Townsend and husband, Chad, Angela Davis and husband, Andrew, Sabrina Smith and husband, Adam, Madeline Walker and husband, Jake, Theresia Martin and husband, Butch, Mary Elizabeth Ricourd and husband, Brad, and Mitchell and Maxwell Wickham; special granddaughter, Deanna Reynolds; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Michael Guerin, Lacombe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Harold J. Wickham; son, David Paul Wickham; granddaughter, Minnie Victoria Wickham; two sisters, Gwendolyn Bryant and Betty Campbell. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite. Religious Services at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.