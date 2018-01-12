Westmoreland, Willie Alex

Willie Alex Westmoreland

August 3, 1934 - January 12, 2018

Bro. Willie passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 at 12:12 a.m. at his home in the Wilmer Settlement of Kentwood, surrounded by family and friends. He was born August 3, 1934 to Artie O. and Lena Bennett Westmoreland in Amite. He was 83 years old and the oldest of five children.

Bro. Willie is survived by two daughters, Patricia Dianne Hurst (Michael) and Darolyn Faye Pierson; two sons, Willie Milton Westmoreland (Charicie), Charles Glenn Westmoreland (Candace); 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katie Mae Clouate and Mary Jean Williams; one brother, Wayne Westmoreland; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration Wake will be held at My Father’s House Church, 18431 Highway 1057, Kentwood 70444 on January 14, 2018 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on January 15, 2018. Services will be conducted by Bro. Paul Taylor, Bro. Melvin Rushing, Jr., Bro. Darrell Hargraves and Bro. Jeffery Ellis. Interment immediately following at Killian Chapel Cemetery, Highway 16 and Highway 43, Amite.