from left to right: Hardy Arnold, Lynn Ponder, Matthew Carl

from left to right: Lynn Ponder, Jerry Kelly, Albert Perrilloux, William Karr

Camp Moore reenactment recruitment booth

Wed, 11/22/2017 - 8:26am Tangilena.com

The Camp Moore Camp No. 1223, Sons of Confederate Veterans participated in the Camp Moore Historical Association's recent civil war reenactment by setting up a recruitment booth. The camp spoke with many prospects and men who want to transfer to our camp from others. Membership is open to men of good character who are descended from Confederate Soldiers. For information, email campmoorescv@gmail.com

