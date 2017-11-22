from left to right: Hardy Arnold, Lynn Ponder, Matthew Carl
from left to right: Lynn Ponder, Jerry Kelly, Albert Perrilloux, William Karr
Camp Moore reenactment recruitment booth
Wed, 11/22/2017 - 8:26am Tangilena.com
The Camp Moore Camp No. 1223, Sons of Confederate Veterans participated in the Camp Moore Historical Association's recent civil war reenactment by setting up a recruitment booth. The camp spoke with many prospects and men who want to transfer to our camp from others. Membership is open to men of good character who are descended from Confederate Soldiers. For information, email campmoorescv@gmail.com