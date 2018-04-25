A resident of Kentwood passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. She was born January 27, 1935 in Wheeler, Mississippi, and was 83 years of age. She is survived by her son, Larry Leon Foster, Kentwood; two daughters, Mary Lynn Jordan and husband, Ted, and Sue Ann Huber and husband, Robert, both of Kentwood; sister, Peggy Gilley, Tupelo, MS; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marvin Foster; parents, Leon Percy Brewer and Lillian Beatrice Cox Brewer; brother, Gerald Leon Brewer; and her two sisters, Jimmy Sue Haile and Mary Nell McCreary. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 11 a.m. until religious services at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. Services conducted by Rev. Ernest Graham. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood. For an online guestbook, visit www. mckneelys.com.