Southeastern Signs Riser to New Multi-Year Contract

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University has signed head baseball coach Matt Riser to a new three-year contract, Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday.

“This was a priority for us, getting Coach Riser signed to a new multi-year contract,” Artigues said. “Matt is not only one of the best young coaches in America, he’s one of the best … period. This new deal is well deserved and we’re excited to have him be part of Southeastern for many years to come.”

Entering his fifth season at the helm of the program, the highly sought-after Riser has guided the Lions to a 157-85 overall record (.649 winning percentage), three NCAA Regional appearances and a pair of Southland Conference championships. His career winning percentage ranks fourth all-time in Southland history.

Named the 16th head coach in school history on January 21, 2014, Riser has been part of the Lions' success story since joining the program as a volunteer assistant under then head coach Artigues for the 2008 season.

In Riser’s first season as head coach, Southeastern finished with a 38-25 record, a Southland Conference Tournament championship and the program's first appearance in a NCAA Regional in 20 years. The Lions defeated Bryant University in the Baton Rouge Regional for Southeastern's first NCAA playoff win since 1992.

The 2015 Lions, who finished 42-17 overall and 25-5 in the Southland Conference, set the school record for overall wins and the Southland record for conference wins on the way to claiming the conference's regular-season championship.

After missing out on the NCAA postseason in 2015 following a record-setting season, the Lions have earned back-to-back at-large bids. Southeastern is the only school outside the Power 5 conferences to accomplish the feat.

“I’m very thankful to our administration for recognizing our continued success,” Riser said. “They continue to show a commitment to our staff, players and program. My family has thoroughly enjoyed the Hammond community, along with the Southeastern family, for the past decade. We look forward to many more years to come as we continue to grow our success.”

A native of Picayune, Miss., Riser earned his bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Tulane University in 2007. As a junior, he played a vital role in helping Tulane reach the 2005 College World Series. During his senior season, he produced three home runs, 37 RBI and 16 doubles, helping Tulane to a NCAA Regional Final Appearance.

Riser, wife Jeanette and son Xander reside in Hammond.