In-State Contests, Notre Dame Trip Highlight Lions’ 2017-18 Slate
HAMMOND, La. – Thirteen home games and trips to UL Lafayette and
Notre Dame highlight the 2017-18 Southeastern Louisiana men’s
basketball schedule released on Wednesday.
The home schedule features four non-conference games against
Louisiana schools. The Lions will host Louisiana College in an
exhibition on Nov. 7, then welcome in Centenary on Nov. 12, Loyola-New
Orleans on Nov. 28 and Southern-New Orleans on Dec. 14.
Southeastern will also travel to UL Lafayette on Dec. 19 for just
the second meeting between the two schools since 1971. The Lions edged
the Ragin’ Cajuns 83-80 at the 1984 Bayou Classic.
“We take pride in playing one of the more-challenging
non-conference schedules in the country, highlighted by a number of
in-state rivals,” Southeastern head coach Jay Ladner said. “That was a
big emphasis for us, to begin playing Louisiana schools. I think that
is important, developing some rivalries that our fan base can relate
to.
Southeastern will make its first trip to South Bend, Indiana, to
play Notre Dame on Dec.21. The Lions are also scheduled to compete in
the Savannah Invitational from Nov. 19-25.
“We have some great teams as usual, highlighted by a trip to South
Bend to play Notre Dame who has really developed into a national
basketball power the past several years,” Ladner said. “It will be
challenging as always. All the games on the road will make it
difficult for us but it should also prepare us for league play.”
Southeastern will be looking to build off a 2016-17 season in which
it finished with its first winning regular season since 2010-11. The
Lions went 16-16 overall, 9-9 in Southland Conference play, and
reached the conference tournament for the fifth straight year.
Southeastern opens the season Nov. 10 with a trip to in-state rival
Tulane. The teams have met 12 times with the Green Wave taking a 93-76
win in New Orleans in 2016.
The Lions then open their regular season home schedule against
Centenary on Nov. 12. It will be the 47th meeting between the two
programs, but the first since Centenary came away with a 69-62 win in
Hammond in 1998.
Southeastern will embark on a five-game road trip, starting with a
visit to ULM on Nov. 16. The Lions begin play in the Savannah
Invitational at Valparaiso on Nov. 19 before making the hop to Kent
State on Nov. 21. Southeastern wraps up the tournament with a pair of
games in Samford, Alabama against Samford on Nov. 24 and Mississippi
Valley State on Nov. 25.
The Lions return home to play Loyola-New Orleans on Nov. 28.
Southeastern won the latest of 26 previous meetings, 101-65, in
Hammond in 2015. A trip to Central Florida follows after a break for
exams on Dec.12.
Southeastern starts a stretch of three straight games against
in-state schools with a home game against SUNO on Dec. 14. The Lions
lead the series 2-0 with wins in 2007 and ’08. Southeastern also took
an 81-53 exhibition win in the University Center to begin the 2016-17
season.
The Lions then travel to Grambling on Dec. 16 and UL Lafayette on
Dec. 19. Southeastern and Grambling have played nine times, the last
in 1998, while the Lions and Ragin’ Cajuns will be meeting for the
52nd time overall.
Southeastern closes out its non-conference slate at Notre Dame. The
Irish finished 14th in the AP Top 25 with a 26-10 record in 2016-17.
Notre Dame defeated Princeton in the first round of the NCAA
Tournament before losing to West Virginia in the second round.
Southeastern opens Southland Conference play at home against
Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 28 before going on a three-game road trip to
Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian and Lamar. The Lions counter that
with three straight at home against McNeese, Houston Baptist and
Northwestern State. After trips to Sam Houston State and Nicholls,
Southeastern hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Central Arkansas.
The Lions go back on the road to take on Incarnate Word and McNeese
before hosting 2016-17 league champion New Orleans and Abilene
Christian. A final road swing takes Southeastern to Northwestern State
and New Orleans before the Lions close out the regular season at home
against Nicholls on March 3. The Southland Conference Tournament is
scheduled for March 7-11 in Katy, Texas.
“It’s the usual Southland Conference which I think, top to bottom,
for a league that has 13 teams, is one of the great leagues in the
country as far as teams being balanced,” Ladner said. “Playing a good,
tough non-conference schedule should really help us get ready for
that.”