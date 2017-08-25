Veal Named to Mid-Major Dream Team

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana junior guard Marlain Veal is

garnering national attention heading into the 2017-18 season.

That attention stretches across the border as Veal was recently

named to the 14-member Mid-Major Dream Team by College Court Report,

the Canadian-based NCAA college basketball website.

Veal, a third-team All-Southland Conference selection in 2016-17,

was named to the nine-member Dream Team bench.

“On the back end, the team boasts a pair of the most athletic

guards in the country, both of whom stand at 5’9” tall,” the website

states. “(Campbell’s) Chris Clemons and Marlain Veal are highlight

reels each time they touch the ball, and they have the athleticism to

jump out of the gym.

“Veal does a little bit of everything for Southeastern Louisiana,

a team we have picked as a sleeper team in the Southland Conference

this season.”

Veal led Southeastern and ranked 10th in the Southland with 14.5

points per game in 2016-17 in being named honorable mention

All-Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writer Association. The New

Orleans native was also fifth in the league with 4.5 assists and

seventh with 1.8 steals while averaging 3.8 rebounds. He tied for

fourth on the Lions’ all-time season list with 58 steals and tied for

fifth with 144 assists. The Lions finished 16-16 overall and advanced

to the Southland Conference Tournament.

Southeastern is scheduled to open the 2017-18 season with an

exhibition game against Southern-New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7

p.m. in the University Center. The regular season begins at Tulane on

Nov. 10.

The full story on the Mid-Major Dream Team can be found at

collegecourtreport.com