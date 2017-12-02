Kentwood and St. Helena advance to LHSAA Football Championships

Two local area teams will compete for LHSAA Football State Championships on Dec. 7-9 after advancing past the semifinal round in their classification.

Kentwood defeated Oak Grove on the road 19-7 last Friday, and the third seeded Roos will face No. 1 West St. John Thursday, December 7 at noon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the Class 1A Championship. The Rams have two losses on the season, one to 3A St. James and the other to 4A Plaquemine. Last year in the regular season, Kentwood defeated West St. John 15-10.

No. 2 Ferriday hosted St. Helena last Friday where the sixth seeded Hawks scored a touchdown from the one-yard line on a pass from Ricky Travis to Frednando Muse as time expired in regulation. The Hawks won by a final score of 12-6 and will face No.1 Welsh Friday, December 8 at noon for the Class 2A Championship. Welsh only has one loss on the season, and defeated the Independence Tigers 35-20 in the second round of the postseason. Welsh defeated Many 28-18 in the semifinal round.

