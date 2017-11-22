LHS Football vs Richwood

“in Days Of Old” Loranger High Cheerleaders sing the Alma Mater to the Loranger fans after the game against Richwood High School in Monroe. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“Not that Way” LHS Senior QB DJ Hookfin #2 is met by a host of Richwood Rams as he tries to gain yardage. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“Looking For A Sign” LHS Senior Wide Receiver Luke Colona prepares to run downfield against the Richwood Ram defense. Colona would finish the game with an impressive touchdown run of over 40 yards. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“Run, Yump, Run” LHS Senior QB DJ Hookfin #2 hands off the ball to Sophomore RB Shawn “Yump” Toefield #7. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“No One Gets By Ladarious” LHS Senior Defensive Lineman Ladarious Gordon #74 gave the Richwood Rams offense headaches all night until he was sidelined by a shoulder injury late in the 3rd quarter. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“Wolfpack Triple Threat” Senior Wolves Linebacker Jarrell Brumfield #18, Sophomore Defensive Back Shawn Toefield #7 and Sophomore Defensive Lineman Lane Huszar #48 rush the Richwood Quarterback. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“Pre-Game Defensive Run Through” Wolves Defensive Coordinator Mike Young discusses the night’s plans with his defense during an afternoon break at Malone Stadium at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Wolves were treated to a meal at the ULM cafeteria and football locker room facilities along with a talk from ULM President and Tangipahoa native Dr. Nick Bruno prior to their game against Richwood High School of Monroe. Photo by Stephanie Morel
“This Is Not The End” Coach Sam Messina addresses his senior players after their 20-14 loss Friday night at Richwood High School. This LHS Senior Class has complied an impressive 14-3 district record for the past 4 years with 3 District Championships and 4 – 2nd round playoff appearances. Photo by Stephanie Morel
