LHS Football vs Richwood

“Pre-Game Defensive Run Through” Wolves Defensive Coordinator Mike Young discusses the night’s plans with his defense during an afternoon break at Malone Stadium at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Wolves were treated to a meal at the ULM cafeteria and football locker room facilities along with a talk from ULM President and Tangipahoa native Dr. Nick Bruno prior to their game against Richwood High School of Monroe. Photo by Stephanie Morel