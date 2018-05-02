4-H holds state shooting sports competition

More than 700 Louisiana youth participated in the Louisiana 4-H State Shooting Sports competition held April 17 to 21 at three locations in the Shreveport area. The students competed in more than 12 categories involving pistols, rifles, archery, shotguns, muzzleoaders and air-propelled firearms. In order to be eligible for the state event, participants had to qualify at either the north or south regional competitions held in March. Nearly 1,000 4-H’ers competed in each of the regionals.

