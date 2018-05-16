AMITE HIGH MAGNET STUDENT SIGNS BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP

Dereon Edwards signed a scholarship to play basketball at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas on Tuesday, May 8. According to Head Coach Ronald Cox, Edwards’ accolades include being a District 9-2A Second Team selection, Tangipahoa Parish All-Tournament Team selection, Most Improved Award from AHMS, he led the team in assists and averaged 10 points, seven assists per game. Shown with Edwards, seated from left are, LaTonya Edwards - Mother, Edwards, Jackueline Edwards - Grandmother. Back row from left, Ronald Cox - AHMS Head Boys Basketball Coach and Rena Pierre - AHMS Athletic Director.

