AMITE HIGH WARRIORS COMMIT TO SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Amite High players Sylvester Carroll and John Rodgers sign commitment letters to continue their football careers playing for the Jaguars of Southern University.

Shown with the players are seated from left: Tanya Carroll, Sylvester Carroll, John Rodgers, Linda Burise. Standing from left: Coach Zephaniah Powell and Coach Fekesha Pierre.

