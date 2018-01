Basketball schedules for local area schools

Kentwood High Magnet School

01/05, St. Thomas Aquinas (VB), Away, 6

p.m.

01/09, Mt. Hermon (VG,VB) home, 6 p.m.

01/12, Springfield (VG,VB) away, 6 p.m.

01/15, Mentorship Academy (VG,VB), home,

6 p.m.

01/16, Christ Episcopal (VG,VB), home, 6

p.m.

01/19, St. John (VG,VB), away, 6 p.m.

01/23, Ascension Catholic (VG,VB), home, 6

p.m.

01/26, Southern Lab (VG,VB), home, 6 p.m.

01/30, Ascension Christian (VG,VB), away, 6

p.m.

02/06, White Castle (VG,VB), away, 6 p.m.

02/09, East Iberville (VG,VB) Senior Night,

home, 6 p.m.

02/13, St. John (VG,VB) away, 6 p.m.

Jewel Sumner High School

01/05, Northeast, away, TBA

01/09, Hannan, home, 6 p.m.

01/12, Denham Springs, away, 6 p.m.

01/16, Bogalusa, away, 6 p.m.

01/19, Loranger, home, 6 p.m.

01/23, Albany, away, 6 p.m.

01/26, Hannan, away, 6 p.m.

02/02, Bogalusa, home, 6 p.m.

02/06, Loranger, away, 6 p.m.

02/09, Albany, home, 6 p.m.

02/12, St. Thomas, away, 6 p.m.

