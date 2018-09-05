Cowboys clip the St. Helena Hawks

Extra points after touchdowns matter.

That was the take home message from Friday’s physical battle between the Sumner Cowboys and the St. Helena Hawks. The Cowboys came away with a 7-6 victory to start the year.

“We found a way to win,” said Sumner head coach Ross Currier. “We had 12 penalties and we lost the turnover battle. Normally you lose games like that, but they never gave up and they fought for four quarters.”

