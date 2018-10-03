Cowboys defense comes up big against the Tigers

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:00am
JORDAN ARCENEAUX

The Sumner Cowboys were able to hold off the East Feliciana Tigers en route to a 27-24 win Friday at home.

Sumner (3-2) looked to rebound after a 52-20 loss to the South Pike Eagles.

“We were looking for a bounce back game,” said Sumner head coach Ross Currier. “Defensively, we played very well, we just couldn’t put the game away. We tightened up at the end and were able to put them away.”

