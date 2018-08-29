Cowboys set to open season after Jamboree win

If his feelings are any indication of what is in store for his team, then the 2018 prepfootball season should be a lot better this time around.

“I feel much better,” said Jewel Sumner Coach Ross Currier. Currier’s Cowboys tasted victory just once last season and now it is time for the regular season to begin.

Sumner had their final preseason tune up in Jamboree action last Friday Night in Loranger. Sumner edged Slaughter Charter School 6-0 and are now preparing for the start of the regular season. The Cowboys will get things kicked off Friday Night at the “Hole” in Tangipahoa hosting last year’s Class 2A State Runner-up St. Helena.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/