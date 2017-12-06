Dramatic finish lands Hawks in 2A title game

As if it were scripted in classic in classic sports cinema, the sixth seeded St. Helena Hawks, lined up inside the 5-yard line, were granted one final play with no time left on the clock for a chance to defeat No. 2 Ferriday in the Semifinal round of the LHSAA 2A postseason. Senior quarterback Ricky Travis had to make a split decision to as he was hit and going down on the final snap. Ferriday’s defense, committed to a possible keeper by Travis, left a wide open Frednando Muse as the ball dropped into his hands for the 12-6 win that will allow the Hawks to compete for the Class 2A Championship.

“Ferriday has two great defensive players that are LSU commits,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Brown said. “But really it was up to our kids. They were checking at the line of scrimmage. We have a four-year starter in Ricky Travis. We got up to the line. Saw where they were at, and made the adjustments.”

