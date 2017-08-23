Former Sumner Cowboy working on a comeback with McNeese

Former Jewel Sumner running back Benjamin Jones, a junior athlete for McNeese State, turned heads at the Cowboys’ practice on August 15. At one point, Jones scored on a long touchdown by breaking tackles and stiffarming a defender downfield.

Though Jones still has to fight his way up the depth chart, it should be no surprise that the back has the ability to take over any situation.

Jones has always had to fight for his place at McNeese. He was redshirted in 2014 as a walk-on, but instantly made his case to be a starter when he was named MVP of the 2015 Spring Game. Jones totaled 110 yards on the ground off of 16 carries, and displayed the height of his speed on a 51-yard touch run in that game. However, on the opening play of the 2015 season, the back’s progress was suddenly halt after a 42-yard catch-and-run ended with a knee injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season.

