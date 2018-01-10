Go to a local basketball game and cheer our kids on to a win!
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
AMITE HIGH
January 10 East Feliciana (JVB,VG,VB) Home 5:00
January 12 Independence (VG,VB)* Home 6:00
January 16 Northlake Christian (VG,VB)* Away 6:00
January 19 Pine (VG,VB)* Away 6:00
January 24 Archbishop Hannan (VB) Home 6:00
January 26 Pope John Paul (VG,VB)* Home 6:00
January 30 Independence (VG,VB)* Away 6:00
*Denotes Home Game
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/