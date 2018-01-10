Go to a local basketball game and cheer our kids on to a win!

AMITE HIGH

January 10 East Feliciana (JVB,VG,VB) Home 5:00

January 12 Independence (VG,VB)* Home 6:00

January 16 Northlake Christian (VG,VB)* Away 6:00

January 19 Pine (VG,VB)* Away 6:00

January 24 Archbishop Hannan (VB) Home 6:00

January 26 Pope John Paul (VG,VB)* Home 6:00

January 30 Independence (VG,VB)* Away 6:00

*Denotes Home Game

