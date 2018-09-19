Green Wave rolls to win against Loranger

Wed, 09/19/2018 - 12:00am
JORDAN ARCENEAUX

The Loranger Wolves drew first blood Friday, but from that point, the Wolves were outscored 54-13 on the way to a 54-20 loss to the Ponchatoula Green Wave at home.

“They (Ponchatoula) were able to get off the field on defense,” said Loranger head coach Sam Messina. “At halftime they were up 28-7. In the second half, they did a good job of taking advantage of opportunities.”

