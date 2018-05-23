HAIL STATE!

Loranger’s JaMya Mingo-Young announces that she is committing to play college basketball for the Mississippi State University Lady Bulldogs in 2019. Mingo-Young is currently a Junior at LHS and will sign her official letter of intent at her campus visit to Starkville, MS in November. Shown with Mingo-Young are her mother Shay Mingo, brother Deuce Burise, her father Juemichael Young.

