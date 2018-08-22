Hawks look to repeat visit to Class 2A Title game

After earning a trip to the Class 2A state championship last season, the St. Helena Hawks will tackle the 2018 season with a new coach and some elevated expectations.

St. Helena finished the 2017 campaign with a 12-3 record, but the season ended in a 38-26 loss to Welsh in the title game.

In the offseason, head coach Brandon Brown left Greensburg to take a job at his alma mater, East St. John. St. Helena alumnus Johnny Felder was hired to lead the Hawks this season. Felder was the head coach at Istrouma in 2011 before he spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Northeast High.

In addition to being named the head football coach, Felder is also the athletic director. He took the job in May and hit the ground running.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/