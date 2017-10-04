Hawks shutout PJPII in statement win

GREENSBURG- The St. Helena Hawks (4-1, 2-0) shutout District 9-2A opponent Pope John Paul II (1-4, 0-2) 35-0 last Friday night for their second consecutive district win.

An interception on the first play of the Jaguars’ opening drive by freshman Hawks defensive back Corey Leblanc set the tone early.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/