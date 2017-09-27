Healthy Hawks earn road win at Pine, 27-14

FRANKLINTON- With all of their starters back from health related issues, the St. Helena Hawks (3-1) turned out a 27-14 victory over Pine (2-2) last Friday to open up their District 9-2A schedule.

The Hawks quickly got on the board after senior running back Aaron Hurst took a handoff and ran 36 yards for a touchdown just two minutes into the first quarter. After Matthew Claiborne made good on the PAT, the Hawks held an early 7-0 lead. Pine responded late in the first quarter as Raiders quarterback Joey Seal scored on a 15-yard keeper. After the failed 2-pt. conversion, Pine trailed 7-6.

