Jackets defeat Silliman in Homecoming game

AMITE - It was a happy Homecoming for the Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets as they defeated the Silliman Wildcats 21-6 last Friday night. It is the first time the Jackets have started the regular season 4-0 since 2014.

In the first half, the Jacket offense got off to a slow start, and it was up to the defense to hold it together. The only score OFA was able to post on the board in the first half came late in the first quarter as senior linebacker Hunter Beech hit the quarterback on a rush, and senior defensive end Josh Anazlone caught the ball in the air for the short touchdown return.

Despite the defensive score, the offense continued to struggle for the remainder of the first half. As the Jackets searched for an answer, the Wildcats’ offense began to heat up. Before halftime, Silliman successfully scored on a halfback pass connecting with a wide open receiver downfield.

