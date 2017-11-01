Jackets end season with loss

In a game that featured rainy conditions and low temperatures, Oak Forest Academy (6-4, 1-4) ended the regular season with a 56-13 loss to MAIS AAAA District 1 opponent Jackson Academy (8-2, 3-2) on the road last Friday.

The Raiders set the tone early on with a 40-yard touchdown run with nine minutes left in the first quarter to put points on the board first. From there, the Raiders went on to score 49 unanswered points.

