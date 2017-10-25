Jackets fall 30-3 to MRA on the road

The Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-3) experienced a difficult loss on the road last Friday as they fell to Madison-Ridgeland Academy (6-4, 1-3) 30-3.

“Last week was a lost opportunity,” said Jacket Head Coach Jason Brabham. “We had a chance to win out and finish as the no. 2 seed. We played well defensively in the first half, allowing only 27 yards of total offense, but we had back-to-back turnovers deep in our territory that gave them 10 points at halftime.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/