Jackets win season opener on the road

GALLMAN, Miss. - The Oak Forest Academy football team (1-0) won their season opener 34-6 over Copiah Academy on the road last Friday. Senior quarterback Brad Lamonte led the team offensively, completing 8-of- 14 passes for 106 yards.

The Jackets employed a balanced attack early on, mixing up run and pass plays, to build a 21-6 lead at halftime.

“As the game wore on and we had the lead, we stayed on the ground in the second half,” Jackets Head Coach Jason Brabham said. “We had a dropped pass that was a touchdown and had some breakdowns on our protection scheme that cost us some passing yards.”

As the Jackets shifted more to a ground game in the second half, production was found in a rotation of four runners. Sophomore halfback Josh Falcone led all rushers with 85 yards on 12 rushes to average 7.1 yards per carry plus one touchdown. Senior Trent Smith was a close second, earning 80 yards on 13 carries to average 6.2 yards per attempt plus three touchdowns. Thomas Lee turned in 35 yards on five carries, and Tyler Connerly chipped in 22 yards rushing as well.

