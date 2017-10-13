Justice Ulschak, Aldric Lott Bryce Cooper

OUTSTANDING PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - Kentwood High Kangaroos #50 Bryce Cooper, #51 Justice Ulschak, and #1 Aldric Lott were presented with a football from Farm Bureau after being selected as the Players of the Week on Friday, September 29. During Kentwood’s matchup against Broadmoor, Cooper was outstanding on the offensive line, Ulschak had five pancakes and Lott had nine tackles and one touchdown. This Friday, October 13 the Kangaroos will host East Iberville for Homecoming. Tangilena Media/ Margaret Andrews

