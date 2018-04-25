Kentwood athletes honored at annual banquet

Kangaroo student-athletes were honored recently when Kentwood High Magnet School hosted their annual year-ending Athletic Banquet for basketball and football on Wednesday, April 18.

The Kentwood High Kangaroo’s and Lady Roos, along with families and coaching staffs enjoyed a delicious meal and spent the evening highlighting the accomplishments of these special athletes. While distributing individual awards, team coaches briefly summarized their seasons. Jonathan Foster served as head coach for football, while Head Basketball Coach Zebton Wells and Lady Roos Head Coach Ronneka Robertson steered the girls’ basketball programs, respectively.

