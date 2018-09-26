Kentwood Kangaroos hang on to improve to 4-0

The #1 ranked Kentwood Kangaroos looked as if they were on their way to another blowout win. But a late rally by Franklin Parish put the Roos in an unfamiliar place. Kentwood found themselves in a tight ball game in the final stages of their game against Franklin Parish.

"That is why we always coach our players to play for 48 minutes," said Coach Jonathan Foster II. Kentwood was up 30-8 with a little over nine minutes left in the game. And then Franklin Parish stormed back to score 16 unanswered points to cut the Roos lead to 30-24 with under two minutes left in the game.

