Kentwood Rotary Club holds annual golf tournament

The Kentwood Rotary Club held its 22nd Annual Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 26, at Fernwood Country Club in Fernwood, Mississippi.

The event is a major fundraiser held by the club each year to raise money for nursing scholarships, high school scholarships, special awards such as the Service Above Self Award and many other community services. This year’s tournament drew five teams with morning and afternoon tee times.

Those participating in the tournament were served jambalaya lunches. As always, most of the participants were there for a good cause and to have a good time as well. The club would like to say a special thanks to all the sponsors and players that make this event a success each year.

