Kentwood's Trey Palmer to be an LSU Tiger

One of America’s most sought after high school football recruits made it official last week as Kentwood Star Trey Palmer let the world know what’s to come in his football career.

“There’s no place like home.”

Those were some of the words that Palmer tweeted out early last week officially announcing that he has verbally committed to play football in college for the LSU Tigers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/