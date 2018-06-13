King secures third straight trip to Eugene

Southeastern Louisiana senior pole vaulter Devin King from Kentwood added to his already impressive resume when he earned a spot in his third NCAA Outdoor Championship in the pole vault.

King, who attended Jewel M. Sumner High School, who will particiapte at the event scheduled for June 6-9 in Eugene, Oregon, placed third in the meet in 2016 and tenth in 2017. He also finished third and ninth in the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2016 and 2017 respectively. King said he plans on approaching it like it’s any other meet.

