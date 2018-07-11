Lady Shockaz celebrate decorated season

The sixth-grade Lady Shockaz AAU basketball team celebrates a decorated season. The sixth-grade team has been a three-time AAU State Champion, two-time YBOA State Champion and Super 60 Gold Bracket Champion. Shown back row from left are: Kennedi Ard, Coach Joey Wilks, Alexis Odinet, Coach Justin Lewis, Hai’Ley Brumfield, Coach Colin Odinet, Mia Gex, Sydney Gill, Coach Leon Gex, Miracle Irving, Shown bottom row from left are: Vivian Sketoe, Savannah Gagnard, Ava Shields, and Catherine Lamonte. Not Pictured are Coach Celeste Shields, Aubrey Hoyt, Morgan Crain, and Kaelyn Emery.

