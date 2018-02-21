SYDNEY RIVERS AND PAST LORANGER LADY WOLVES HONORED. Loranger Senior Sydney Rivers was honored for scoring her 1,000 career point on February 6 at Senior Night.

A special surprise at halftime was the unveiling of the Joyce Chambers 1,000 Point Club which also includes Sydney’s mother, Ganelle Vinyard Rivers. Joyce Chambers is a proud Loranger Alumni, retired teacher, coach and counselor of LHS. Past inductees of the 1,000 point club were on hand for the occasion. Front row from left: Chelsea James, Jamya Mingo- Young, Ganelle Vinyard Rivers, Sydney Rivers, Joyce Chambers, Misty Ard Holton, Mindi Morris Campbell, Melissa Morris Thibodeaux. Back row from left: Dana Lee Ingraffia and Amy Faust Willie. Three members that were not able to attend were Melissa Williams Weinmunson, Head Coach Girl’s Basketball at Mandeville High School, Kayla Ard, Assistant Coach Women’s Basketball at University of Denver and Jennifer Graf, Associate Head Coach of Women’s Basketball at Troy University. Photo by Stephanie Morel.

