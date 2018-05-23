Local athletes sign with prospective colleges

Oak Forest Academy Senior Chris Backa signs a scholarship to play college basketball at LSU-Alexandria. Backa is a native of Finland and helped lead the Jackets to the Semi-final Round of the MAIS AAAA Division II State Championship Tournament. Shown front row from left: Tanya Warren - host family, Chris Backa, Kyle Warren - host family; Back row from left: Head Coach, Curtis Matherne and Assistant Coach Joe Fekete.

