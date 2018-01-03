Local Travel Baseball Team Gives Back. The Louisiana Seminoles 11u Baseball Team collected jackets to be sent to the hurricane and flood victims in Texas. These young athletes saw a need and wanted to help the less fortunate. They are learning the valuable life lesson that giving back is a shared responsibility of everyone and it is more important than any championship they will win. Bottom row from left: Bubba Bonura, Kaul Perkins, Travis Puls, Top row from left: Owen Stempel, Logan Freche, Keegan Kelsey, Cole Covington. Not shown: Brody Smith and John Todd Thompson.

