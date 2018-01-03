Local Travel Baseball Team gives back
Local Travel Baseball Team Gives Back. The Louisiana Seminoles 11u Baseball Team collected jackets to be sent to the hurricane and flood victims in Texas. These young athletes saw a need and wanted to help the less fortunate. They are learning the valuable life lesson that giving back is a shared responsibility of everyone and it is more important than any championship they will win. Bottom row from left: Bubba Bonura, Kaul Perkins, Travis Puls, Top row from left: Owen Stempel, Logan Freche, Keegan Kelsey, Cole Covington. Not shown: Brody Smith and John Todd Thompson.
